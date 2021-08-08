We're going into a very deep fiscal hole, says former Treasury official

A Wits professor and former budget chief at the National Treasury tells Sam Mkokeli SA’s finances are in a dire state. He explains how the decline began and points out the constraints that stand in the way of solutions

South Africa faces serious structural problems, for which there are no easy solutions. That’s according to Michael Sachs, a policy wonk with much experience of crafting and implementing economic policies from deep within the state and the backrooms of Luthuli House.



The nation is on a downward spiral for the foreseeable future, with a society unwilling to align its policies in terms of constraints imposed by domestic difficulties and global factors, says Sachs...