A spectre is haunting the world, the figure of death

There is a valuable but tiny book titled How Will You Measure Your Life? by Clayton Christensen which has hogged my attention for the past few weeks. Christensen was a Harvard scholar but, more generally, an innovation guru who gifted the world the concept of “creative disruption”, which refers to how old ideas are constantly being displaced by new ones.



In his book, he challenges his readers to use his management concepts not only at the companies they run, but in their personal lives...