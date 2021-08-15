Militant church may answer the call again

Christian churches opposed an unethical government in the apartheid era. Is it time for them to do so again? Mike Siluma interviews theologian John Lamola on his latest book

In telling the story of apartheid and its demise, the role of the Christian church is often consigned to the margins. Academic and theologian John Lamola has set out to put this right in his new book, Sowing in Tears: A Documentary History of the Church Struggle Against Apartheid, 1960-1990.



The book sheds light on the church’s evolving, if divided, response to apartheid, from the watershed Sharpeville massacre, through the 1976 uprisings and ending with the unravelling of statutory apartheid in the early ’90s...