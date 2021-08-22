Classic case of Coviditis

While driving back from receiving my second vaccination (oh happy day), I had the radio tuned to what used to be my favourite station. It isn't my favourite any longer; it has changed name and format, but because I am a lazy moron (see last week's column (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-08-15-from-lazy-moron-to-no-brainer/)) I couldn't be bothered to turn the dial and find something better.



On the radio, two annoyingly jocular male presenters were discussing the news from New Zealand, where three days of hard lockdown had been introduced in response to the discovery that one unvaccinated man infected with Covid-19 had travelled around the country and exposed an as yet unknown number of New Zealanders to the virus...