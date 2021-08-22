'Covid-19 has reminded us … to focus on the vulnerable': A health lesson from Rwanda

Former Rwandan health minister turned academic Agnes Binagwaho talks abouthow her country, among the poorest in Africa, managed the Covid-19 outbreakwith common sense and ethical leadership, writes Paul Ash

As the global coronavirus pandemic grinds on and countries are hit with brutal second and third waves of Covid infections even as they grapple with debates over mask mandates, "freedoms", vaccine hesitancy and conspiracy theories, one thing remains blindingly clear: the rich countries have stolen a march on poor ones.



First, their pharma companies developed and manufactured the vaccines. Then they hoarded them. This week, former UK prime minister Gordon Brown became the most recent in a growing chorus of voices slamming wealthy countries for hoovering up vaccine supplies while Africa struggles for access to jabs...