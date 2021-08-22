Cyril finds 'perfect redeployment' for Mapisa-Nqakula after axing her as minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa has found the "perfect redeployment" for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, after relieving her of a ministerial duties.



Earlier this week, the ANC MP Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected the National Assembly's new speaker after she was removed as defence minister...