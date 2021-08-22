Dan Montsitsi: Forged in the crucible of 1976

Chris Barron pays tribute to Dan Montsitsi, one of the leaders of the national student uprising that heralded the fall of apartheid

Daniel Sechaba Montsitsi, known as Dan, who died last week in Johannesburg at the age of 69 of Covid-19-related complications, was a key leader of the June 16 1976 Soweto student uprising that focused world attention on the brutality of apartheid and led to its ultimate downfall 14 years later.



Montsitsi remembered that it began with a report in the Sunday Times in December 1975 that the education minister, Andries Treurnicht, had said that Afrikaans was going to be imposed on township schools...