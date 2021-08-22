SA's rape culture escapes censure in victim-blaming media reports

This Women's Month, a wave of news reports on gender-based violence and the rape and abuse of minors has demonstrated how often the plight of victims and survivors is represented in our media using patriarchal, victim-blaming language which all but absolves the perpetrators of their violent crimes.



This week in particular, two rolling news stories about rape and sexual assault in SA have highlighted the extent of the problem...