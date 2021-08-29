Little intelligence from a security agency turned on itself
29 August 2021 - 00:00
For many of us, the somewhat banal link between the worst-ever unemployment statistics in our country and corruption at the State Security Agency (SSA) is that the stolen funds could have been used more appropriately.
But there are more important things to worry about. Let me explain. The point is not that we must allow our very corrupt spies to continue to loot. Far from it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.