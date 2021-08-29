The long arm of the law overreaches in its efforts to be liked and trusted

Their interest piqued by something on social media and armed with an elaborate plan, the police this week swarmed parts of Gauteng in search of an elusive enemy. It proved to be a wild goose chase. The enemy didn't materialise. And so, there they were, the police and its top brass, all dressed up with nowhere to go.



Nice try. They denied it, but the outcome must have left them with egg on their faces. One suspects, though, that the whole exercise was a desperate attempt by the police to pull wool over our eyes - a manufactured scarecrow designed to polish their image after last month's events...