Control issues in the ANC stifle job creation

With unemployment in SA jumping to a record 34.4% in the second quarter of this year, the very first thing the ANC must do — even before it comes up with a new job-creation strategy — is change the collective anti-employment-creation mindset that dominates the party and government’s outlook.



The ANC must ditch outdated ideological views that are deeply ingrained within the party and undermine job creation. These include the ideology prevalent in the ANC that only the state can create jobs — even if it has hopelessly failed and has neither credibility nor capacity...