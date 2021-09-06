WEBINAR | Are coalitions marriages of inconvenience?

Coalitions have been part of SA politics since 1994. They can be incredibly difficult to manage but can also be a pathway to developing robust institutions.

As SA prepares for local elections, newly established public affairs entity Mkokeli Advisory, working with the Institute for Global Dialogue, is partnering with the Sunday Times to host a timely dialogue on the intricacies of coalitions.

The dialogue will see analysts from the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) present the outcomes of their recent research on coalitions.

The audience will learn about Marriages of Inconvenience: The Politics of Coalitions in SA, a research-based volume that collates and interprets lessons that SA should heed in managing such eventualities. It draws from domestic experiences, case studies from the rest of the African continent and instances further afield.

Please join Sam Mkokeli in conversation with:

The editor of Marriages of Inconvenience and director of research at Mistra, Susan Booysen ;

University of Johannesburg professor of political studies Mcebisi Ndletyana ;

Bonolo Makgale from the Democracy and Civic Engagement Unit, Centre for Human Rights, at the University of Pretoria;

Dr Yacoob Abba Omar , director of operations at Mistra;

Public policy and management expert Crispian Olver ;

Mistra researcher in political economy Amuzweni Ngoma ; and discussants

Terry Tselane , executive chair, Institute of Election Management Services in Africa; and

Johann Mettler, an expert in local government and a former city manager of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Event Details:

Date: September 9 2021

Time: 3pm



