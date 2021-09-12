Opinion & Analysis

Bounty for bodies: Women hunted as US anti-abortionists go archaic

A new law in Texas puts a target on anyone helping to terminate an unwanted pregnancy, offering what is in effect a $10 000 bounty to citizens who sue abortions clinics, doctors and anyone who aids in an abortion, writes Nadine Dreyer

12 September 2021 - 00:00 By Nadine Dreyer

Observe the bounty hunter: he's the man with no name who can blast a tin can from 50m with his .45 Colt. No bald eagle swoops on his prey with more deadly intent. The villain he seeks is a depraved murderer and violator of innocents. He tracks him down through the forbidding Texan landscape and nails the evil son-of-a-gun after a climatic shoot-out.

That was in the 19th century. Today the bounty is offered for those helping a desperate woman seeking to terminate her pregnancy - and the reward is thousands of dollars in cash...

