Bounty for bodies: Women hunted as US anti-abortionists go archaic
A new law in Texas puts a target on anyone helping to terminate an unwanted pregnancy, offering what is in effect a $10 000 bounty to citizens who sue abortions clinics, doctors and anyone who aids in an abortion, writes Nadine Dreyer
12 September 2021 - 00:00
Observe the bounty hunter: he's the man with no name who can blast a tin can from 50m with his .45 Colt. No bald eagle swoops on his prey with more deadly intent. The villain he seeks is a depraved murderer and violator of innocents. He tracks him down through the forbidding Texan landscape and nails the evil son-of-a-gun after a climatic shoot-out.
That was in the 19th century. Today the bounty is offered for those helping a desperate woman seeking to terminate her pregnancy - and the reward is thousands of dollars in cash...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.