Incidentally…

I think, therefore I jab

One of the odder side effects of the coronavirus pandemic has been the unexpected elevation of philosophers into the spotlight. These recondite thinkers (not all of them bearded) tend mostly to dwell in solitary confinement, their scholarly ruminations mulled over in obscure journals only by others of their ilk.



Now, however, philosophers are superstars. Never before has the ancient “trolley problem” received so much mainstream media attention. It has been used ad nauseam to illustrate why various measures to combat Covid-19 should be mandatory, or not...