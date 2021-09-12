Message is good, but communicating it is poor
12 September 2021 - 00:00
We like to think of ourselves as a soccer-mad nation.
So it was reasonable for authorities to believe that the possibility of watching football at stadiums would have millions of mostly males rushing to get vaccinated...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.