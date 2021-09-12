Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi: IFP defector who launched NFP

The IFP wasn’t ready for change and SA did not know it needed her, but Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi went ahead anyway — a political firebrand raising the profile of women in public life.



I debated with myself about how to begin this tribute to kaMagwaza-Msibi, who passed away this week...