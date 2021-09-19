We fixate on parties, but that’s not where democracy resides

I have written at length in this column about our tendency as South Africans to allow our entire political discourse to exist as a function of the ANC or to be interpreted through the lens of the ANC’s fortunes or failures.



Any discussion about the future of our democracy is almost always centred on the ANC. In our collective imagination, the only way that the governing party can ever possibly lose power is inch by inch, through a series of coalition governments — however unstable — because we lack the vision to separate our country’s prospects from those of the ANC...