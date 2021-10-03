Sunday Morning Assessment

Can the JSC walk the ConCourt tightrope?

In a recent letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, legal NGO Freedom Under Law delivered a chilling assessment of the state of SA's Constitutional Court.



It said: "Next month [the Constitutional Court] will be reduced to just six permanent members by a failure to make timeous appointments. Crucial decisions stand to be made by untenured acting members of that court. Its integrity has been publicly impugned, its leaders' conduct questioned. Its divisions and tensions have spilled into its judgments."..