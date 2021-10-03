EC residents reflect on life in three municipalities ahead of local elections

Development has come slowly and painfully in only a few municipalities in the Eastern Cape and as municipal elections loom, even fewer residents expect much to change for them, writes Sabelo Skiti

In kwaGqwarhu village in Xurana Mission the only people out of doors in the 31°C heat are school children making their way home, a young man trying to catch a sheep and 12 residents in a queue for paraffin at a community hall.



The nearby towns of Flagstaff and Lusikisiki bustle ahead of a visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is coming to see the construction site of the highly anticipated Msikaba bridge...