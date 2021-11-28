Reports of the ANC’s death are exaggerated, but perhaps not greatly so

It will almost certainly still be the biggest party in 2024. The question is, who will be leading it?

Political obituaries continue to be written. To some, the death has already occurred and the party that Pixley ka Isaka Seme and his cohorts founded in Bloemfontein on January 8 1912 is now, as the famous lowly newspaperman once put it, well on its way to the cemetery.



The burial date has been foretold. It is somewhere during the autumn of 2024. But was it not trumpet maestro Wynton Marsalis and jazz journalist Stanley Crouch who warned us about “premature autopsies”?..