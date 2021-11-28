Editorial

Vaccinate all of us, don't lock us down again

South Africans will feel more than a little hard done by this weekend, as governments around the world halt all air travel with us and we take on the unwanted mantle of global Covid pariah.



Like dominoes falling, they have followed the lead of the UK in stopping flights to and from SA in reaction to the discovery of the new Omicron Covid-19 strain that is possibly more transmissible and deadly than the variants that preceded it...