Q&A with Shell SA's Hloniphizwe Mtolo on seismic testing on Wild Coast

Shell has been given the go-ahead to pursue seismic testing along the Wild Coast. Chris Barron asked Shell SA country chair Hloniphizwe Mtolo ...

Whose idea was it to begin seismic blasting in the middle of our whale migration season?



The period chosen is specifically to make sure it is outside the period of whale migration...