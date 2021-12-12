Q&A with Hawks boss General Godfrey Lebeya on July unrest

Hopes that the masterminds behind the attempted insurrection in July would have been arrested and charged by now are still on hold four months later. Chris Barron asked Hawks boss General Godfrey Lebeya …

How is the turnaround of the Hawks going?



It is going very well, operationally. There isn’t a day that goes by without a success, either at court or arrests and the attachment of assets...