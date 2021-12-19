Five reasons to be cheerful

Amid the gloom Omicron may just be a pussycat, Fitch gave us the thumbs up, Zuma’s been sent down again, the informal economy looks like it’s bubbling and the opposition is coalescing

With any luck you’re already on holiday with people you love. It has stopped raining and you’re getting some sun. This is SA and December is supposed to be a good month.



Thanks to Graeme Smith’s close friendship with former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, now president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the top Test team in the world is touring here this month. We apologise in advance for their series defeat...