Q&A with department of justice's Chrispin Phiri on judges' safety

Criminal justice officials including prosecutors, magistrates and judges say they're worried about their security. Chris Barron asked Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the department of justice ...

How seriously does the department of justice take the protection of our criminal justice officials?



Quite seriously. We've been engaging with our counterparts in the SAPS [SA Police Service] to assist us as much as they can and to make sure they respond to threats...