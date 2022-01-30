Q&A with department of justice's Chrispin Phiri on judges' safety
Criminal justice officials including prosecutors, magistrates and judges say they're worried about their security. Chris Barron asked Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the department of justice ...
30 January 2022 - 00:00
How seriously does the department of justice take the protection of our criminal justice officials?
Quite seriously. We've been engaging with our counterparts in the SAPS [SA Police Service] to assist us as much as they can and to make sure they respond to threats...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.