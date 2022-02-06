Q&A with RTMC chair Zola Majavu on festive season road deaths

There were 1,685 road fatalities over the festive season, a 14% increase from a year earlier. Chris Barron asked Zola Majavu, chair of the Road Traffic Management Corporation ...

Isn’t your core mandate improving road safety?



Yes, that is one of our core mandates. But in terms of the legislation our core mandate is also to bring about the harmonisation of road traffic enforcement...