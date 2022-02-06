Q&A with RTMC chair Zola Majavu on festive season road deaths
There were 1,685 road fatalities over the festive season, a 14% increase from a year earlier. Chris Barron asked Zola Majavu, chair of the Road Traffic Management Corporation ...
06 February 2022 - 00:00
Isn’t your core mandate improving road safety?
Yes, that is one of our core mandates. But in terms of the legislation our core mandate is also to bring about the harmonisation of road traffic enforcement...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.