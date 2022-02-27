A weak state and the quest to undermine the judiciary put all of us at risk

Social discontent can fuel the rise of dangerous populist demagogues, writes Mike Siluma

It has been almost a month since the Judicial Service Commission named judge Mandisa Maya as its preference for chief justice.



The recommendation, the subject of much controversy, now sits in the president’s in-tray at the Union Buildings. Presumably he is, to use officialdom’s favourite parlance, applying his mind to it...