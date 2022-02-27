As Russia's invasion of Ukraine shifts the world order, which side of history do we want to be on?

If Putin's ambitions extend further afield, SA will be in his sights, writes Peter Bruce

So, Vladimir Putin’s inner child finally won. Russia invaded Ukraine. A dictatorship struck deep into a democracy. A new imperialism stalks the future. The West is challenged to an unimaginable degree and the world will never be the same again.



Ukraine poses no conceivable threat to Russia, but that is not why the Russian leader invaded. He is frightened of democracy. In his own country, political opponents are murdered or jailed after fake trials...