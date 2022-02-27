Opinion & Analysis

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine shifts the world order, which side of history do we want to be on?

If Putin's ambitions extend further afield, SA will be in his sights, writes Peter Bruce

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
27 February 2022 - 00:01

So, Vladimir Putin’s inner child finally won. Russia invaded Ukraine. A dictatorship struck deep into a democracy. A new imperialism stalks the future. The West is challenged to an  unimaginable degree  and the world will never be the same again.

Ukraine poses no conceivable threat to Russia, but that is not why the Russian leader invaded. He is frightened of democracy. In his own country, political opponents are murdered or jailed after fake trials...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | We’ve gone off the rails but we can get back on track Insight
  2. CARTOON | Cele, Sitole struggle to contain crime tsunami amid their ongoing ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Cash for votes is the real reason for the ANC’s slow, painful ... Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | Smaller parties jostle for position as the ANC topples in slow ... Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | The RAF is little more than a crash site Opinion

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...