Our hands tied by Brics, we make common cause with a gangsters like Putin

SA's response to the invasion of Ukraine underlines how cowardice characterises our international relations

SA this week finally roused itself from its slumber to issue a mealy-mouthed statement on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and egregious military offensive against Ukraine. But a more anodyne pronouncement one could not hope to find.



Though it calls on Russia to withdraw its forces, nowhere does it denounce this vile and audacious act; and neither is there any expression of sympathy or solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are being subjected to this reign of terror from the Kremlin...