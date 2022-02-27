Opinion & Analysis

The invasion of Ukraine was inevitable given Russian concerns and the folly of Western diplomacy

We need to create and embrace new knowledge and innovative frameworks that prevent wars and human strife globally, writes Arthurt Mutambara

27 February 2022 - 00:00 By Arthur Mutambara

What we have witnessed in the public discourse building up to the events in Ukraine does not augur well for creating intelligent and nuanced understanding of global affairs.

The single, unsophisticated and wholly unbalanced narrative we have been receiving from Western leaders and the leading global news outlets is not conducive to resolving global challenges...

