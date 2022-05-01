After December, Ramaphosa will have no more excuses for inaction
The latest Zondo report on state capture dials up the heat on Ramaphosa for keeping silent in the face of Jacob Zuma's duplicity
01 May 2022 - 00:00
“Had it not been for the fact that at the end of 2017 the ANC would have an elective conference where [then deputy president Cyril] Ramaphosa … would stand as a candidate to take over from [then president Jacob] Zuma,” writes chief justice Raymond Zondo in his state capture report, “more damage could have been done to the National Treasury.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.