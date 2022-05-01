After December, Ramaphosa will have no more excuses for inaction

The latest Zondo report on state capture dials up the heat on Ramaphosa for keeping silent in the face of Jacob Zuma's duplicity

“Had it not been for the fact that at the end of 2017 the ANC would have an elective conference where [then deputy president Cyril] Ramaphosa … would stand as a candidate to take over from [then president Jacob] Zuma,” writes chief justice Raymond Zondo in his state capture report, “more damage could have been done to the National Treasury.”..