Q&A with NUM spokesperson on illegal wage strike by Eskom workers
An illegal wage strike by Eskom workers has plunged the country into stage 6 load-shedding. Chris Barron asked Livhuwani Mammburu, spokesperson for Eskom’s majority union, the National Union of Mineworkers ...
03 July 2022 - 00:00
Do you think you’ve done your cause any good by plunging the nation into stage 6 load-shedding?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.