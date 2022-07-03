Q&A with NUM spokesperson on illegal wage strike by Eskom workers

An illegal wage strike by Eskom workers has plunged the country into stage 6 load-shedding. Chris Barron asked Livhuwani Mammburu, spokesperson for Eskom’s majority union, the National Union of Mineworkers ...

Do you think you’ve done your cause any good by plunging the nation into stage 6 load-shedding?..