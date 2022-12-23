Q&A with research specialist Lisa Vetten on gender-based violence
Despite campaigns such as 16 Days of Activism, statistics show gender-based violence is getting worse. Chris Barron asked Lisa Vetten, research specialist in GBV based at the University of Johannesburg ...
23 December 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
How serious is the government about tackling GBV?..
Q&A with research specialist Lisa Vetten on gender-based violence
Despite campaigns such as 16 Days of Activism, statistics show gender-based violence is getting worse. Chris Barron asked Lisa Vetten, research specialist in GBV based at the University of Johannesburg ...
How serious is the government about tackling GBV?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos