Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie
Homesick for jail?
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
We have become accustomed to Gayton McKenzie’s anti-foreigner rants since he formed his grandiosely-named Patriotic Alliance. But this week he outdid himself in his mamparadom, threatening to switch off oxygen for a migrant patient...
