Table Talk
'Dance is me. I am dance,' says Soweto's dauntless Nomsa Manaka
A pioneer of African dance who has been saved by her art form before now looks to it to see her through another trial
17 October 2021 - 00:00
Strips of white underlay and wood chips are all that remain of the Nomsa Manaka Dance Studio in Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Johannesburg.
Outside the studio, a bedraggled woman smokes. Children are flying a makeshift plastic kite. A cool breeze gives both their township toy and the stench from the green portable toilets impetus...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.