Table Talk

'Dance is me. I am dance,' says Soweto's dauntless Nomsa Manaka

A pioneer of African dance who has been saved by her art form before now looks to it to see her through another trial

Strips of white underlay and wood chips are all that remain of the Nomsa Manaka Dance Studio in Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Johannesburg.



Outside the studio, a bedraggled woman smokes. Children are flying a makeshift plastic kite. A cool breeze gives both their township toy and the stench from the green portable toilets impetus...