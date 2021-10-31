IN PICS | Storm clouds over Africa's last absolute monarchy, Eswatini
A visit to the troubled kingdom of Eswatini produces images of poverty, wealth, beauty and pain
31 October 2021 - 00:00
To say you could hear a pin drop at the Golela border post between northern KwaZulu-Natal and Eswatini would be an understatement — the sound would easily have reverberated through the eerie silence when the Sunday Times visited last week.
The home affairs offices at customs control resemble a ghost town as ominous clouds form over the mountain peaks of Africa's last absolute monarchy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.