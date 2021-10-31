IN PICS | Storm clouds over Africa's last absolute monarchy, Eswatini

A visit to the troubled kingdom of Eswatini produces images of poverty, wealth, beauty and pain

To say you could hear a pin drop at the Golela border post between northern KwaZulu-Natal and Eswatini would be an understatement — the sound would easily have reverberated through the eerie silence when the Sunday Times visited last week.



The home affairs offices at customs control resemble a ghost town as ominous clouds form over the mountain peaks of Africa's last absolute monarchy...