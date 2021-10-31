Insight

IN PICS | Storm clouds over Africa's last absolute monarchy, Eswatini

A visit to the troubled kingdom of Eswatini produces images of poverty, wealth, beauty and pain

31 October 2021 - 00:00

To say you could hear a pin drop at the Golela border post between northern KwaZulu-Natal and Eswatini would be an understatement — the sound would easily have  reverberated through the eerie silence when the Sunday Times visited last week.

The home affairs offices at customs control resemble a ghost town as ominous clouds form over the mountain peaks of Africa's last absolute monarchy...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Gareth Cliff Opinion
  3. FRANNY RABKIN | From voicing public outrage to criticising fellow judges: ... Insight
  4. CARTOON | Envoys to Eswatini urge 'both sides to exercise restraint' as Mswati ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Shameless politicians are up to their old tricks — putting ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...