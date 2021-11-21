News of collapse of Leaning Tower of Pisa proves untrue

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is one of the most famous landmarks in the world, a man-made wonder that attracts countless tourists each year.



In February more than 7.7-million videos on TikTok with the hashtag #leaningtowerofpisa tricked friends and family into believing the landmark had crumbled. Some videos went so far as to falsely cite CNN as the source that the iconic building had fallen. ..