The vax and the variant — inside the lab as Covid-19 surges anew
The pandemic gained new urgency this week on two fronts: deciphering Omicron and new strategies to get people vaccinated
05 December 2021 - 00:00
In a lab on the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) campus in Joburg, a team of scientists on night shift, led by internationally acclaimed virologist professor Penny Moore, are working flat out to decipher how well Covid-19 vaccines will protect against the Omicron variant.
They are frontrunners in the global race to make a pseudo-version of Omicron and test it against the blood of vaccinated and previously infected people. This allows them to see how well their antibodies block the latest variant...
