Insight

Lindiwe Mabuza: ‘Diva’ who was a beacon of righteousness through the dark years

During the poisoned Zuma years, when honesty and integrity were mere swearwords, struggle veteran Lindiwe Mabuza — who died this month — symbolised dignity and hope, writes Oyama Mabandla

12 December 2021 - 00:00 By Oyama Mabandla

On a balmy evening at the end of February 2019, my wife Nthopele and I went to Waterkloof, Tshwane, for an event at which the Swedish government honoured one of our most esteemed diplomats, and a personal favourite of mine, ambassador Lindiwe Mabuza.

A poet and a savant of the literary world, Aunt Lindi — or “the Diva”, as I called her — was the first ANC representative to the Nordic countries, based in Stockholm. She used the appointment to foster powerful and abiding bonds between Sweden and the liberation movement, led by the ANC.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  2. MIKE SILUMA | Let’s pause and think before celebrating demise of ANC Opinion
  3. Jacob Dlamini dissects history of the Kruger National Park in 'Safari Nation' Opinion & Analysis
  4. Meet former Cape Flats gangsters who are turning their lives, communities around Insight
  5. Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula Opinion

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...