Lindiwe Mabuza: ‘Diva’ who was a beacon of righteousness through the dark years

During the poisoned Zuma years, when honesty and integrity were mere swearwords, struggle veteran Lindiwe Mabuza — who died this month — symbolised dignity and hope, writes Oyama Mabandla

On a balmy evening at the end of February 2019, my wife Nthopele and I went to Waterkloof, Tshwane, for an event at which the Swedish government honoured one of our most esteemed diplomats, and a personal favourite of mine, ambassador Lindiwe Mabuza.



A poet and a savant of the literary world, Aunt Lindi — or “the Diva”, as I called her — was the first ANC representative to the Nordic countries, based in Stockholm. She used the appointment to foster powerful and abiding bonds between Sweden and the liberation movement, led by the ANC. ..