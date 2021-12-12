Lindiwe Mabuza: Fire burned brightly in her big, revolutionary heart
Dali Tambo remembers a much-loved aunt, who would often sing African hymns together with his parents into the night
12 December 2021 - 00:00
When I sent a picture to the Sunday Times of ambassador Lindiwe Mabuza and my mother splitting their sides with laughter at my wedding, I was invited to write a short tribute to my aunt. I hesitated because the glowing tributes to this flower of the nation and articulations of love were so plentiful that I felt they did not need me. In Shakespeare’s words:
Therefore, to be posses’d with double pomp,/ To guard a title that was rich before,/ To gild refinèd gold, to paint the lily,/ To throw a perfume on the violet,/ To smooth the ice, or add another hue/ Unto the rainbow, or with taper-light/ To seek the beauteous eye of heaven to garnish,/ Is wasteful and ridiculous excess. ..
