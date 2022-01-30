Boxing great Muhammad Ali's ex-wife packs a punch of her own

Muhammad Ali was a hero to millions, but his ex-wife, who visited SA this month, reveals another side to the legendary fighter, writes David Isaacson

If Muhammad Ali never met his match inside the ring, he surely did outside it with his second wife, Khalilah Camacho Ali.



The fast-talking Khalilah, who had four children with the world heavyweight champion during their marriage from 1967 to 1976, has been in SA helping to put together a movie about Gerrie Coetzee, the Boksburg Bomber who fought to succeed Ali as world champion...