Obituary

Thabo Masebe | The struggle was his life

Thabo Masebe served the country with unequalled integrity, humility and dedication until the end

I will remember April 18 2022 as the day I lost a brother, a friend, comrade and mentor. Thabo Masebe’s passing came at a time when most of us were still mourning the deaths of people we knew, loved and cared about who were victims of the pandemic, the July 2021 riots and the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal. These past two years were truly traumatic and left many scars in our hearts. ..