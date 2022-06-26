×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Insight

Incidentally ...

The end of the masked ball

Dance me to the end of the pandemic, please

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
26 June 2022 - 00:00

Those who have not ceased their complaining about the mandatory wearing of masks might find it appropriate that these restrictions were lifted just in time for the 67th anniversary of SA’s Freedom Charter, adopted at the Congress of the People in Kliptown on June 26 1955...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | We must not fall for the RET faction's dirty tricks against ... Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Presidents should beware of spies left out in the cold Insight
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Absent fathers are key contributors to social turmoil Opinion
  4. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  5. HERMAN MASHABA | Political parties must be honest about coalitions in these ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'