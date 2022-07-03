Enyobeni tragedy: ‘How did we survive while our friends did not?’
Patrons who were at the Enyobeni tavern on the night of the tragedy describe a scene of chaos, and make troubling allegations
03 July 2022 - 00:02
East London social worker Lindi Mkizwana was one of the first people on the scene last Sunday at Enyobeni tavern, where 21 under-age children died after a “pens-down” celebration. Since then, she and her team from the Sinako Community Health Care nonprofit have been working tirelessly to counsel traumatised survivors. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.