Enyobeni tragedy: ‘How did we survive while our friends did not?’

Patrons who were at the Enyobeni tavern on the night of the tragedy describe a scene of chaos, and make troubling allegations

East London social worker Lindi Mkizwana was one of the first people on the scene last Sunday at Enyobeni tavern, where 21 under-age children died after a “pens-down” celebration. Since then, she and her team from the Sinako Community Health Care nonprofit have been working tirelessly to counsel traumatised survivors. ..