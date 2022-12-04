What would the ancestors say, if we could hear them?
Would they feel their sacrifices were worth it?
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Dali Tambo
Come with me, if you will, to an ethereal dimension in which the 100 venerated ancestors depicted in Cape Town’s Long March to Freedom exhibition are the subject of your dreams and seem to wake you from your slumber as a delegation of immortal souls...
What would the ancestors say, if we could hear them?
Would they feel their sacrifices were worth it?
Come with me, if you will, to an ethereal dimension in which the 100 venerated ancestors depicted in Cape Town’s Long March to Freedom exhibition are the subject of your dreams and seem to wake you from your slumber as a delegation of immortal souls...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos