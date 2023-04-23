The man who wrote the soundtrack for Zimbabwe’s liberation
Marking the anniversary of Zimbabwe’s independence this week, Musaemura Zimunya pays tribute to one of the country’s greatest musicians
23 April 2023 - 00:00 By Musaemura Zimunya
When the story of Zimbabwe’s musical revolution is written, the first name in the roll of honour will surely be that of Thomas Mapfumo. His story is more than one of mere rehearsals, performances and recordings. He has been more than a transient meteor, blinding in its flame but of short lifespan. With his unerring focus, Mapfumo was the guiding light and model of many aspiring musicians in a revolution that gave birth to the Zimbabwe music industry in five short years, a cultural project that ran parallel to the country’s war of liberation...
