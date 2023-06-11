FOB
Interest vs alignment: SA’s place in the geopolitical maelstrom
South Africa needs to reflect on how India and China are able to align their economic and political interests and yet retain sovereignty
11 June 2023 - 00:00 By Mcebisi Jonas
The global market is starting to behave as if secondary sanctions are going to be imposed on South Africa, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago warned this week. In a briefing to parliament, he also said South Africa’s stance on the war in Ukraine was manifesting in the sale of bonds and shares by foreign investors. ..
FOB
Interest vs alignment: SA’s place in the geopolitical maelstrom
South Africa needs to reflect on how India and China are able to align their economic and political interests and yet retain sovereignty
The global market is starting to behave as if secondary sanctions are going to be imposed on South Africa, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago warned this week. In a briefing to parliament, he also said South Africa’s stance on the war in Ukraine was manifesting in the sale of bonds and shares by foreign investors. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos