A tale of two marathons
Less than 100km separates the venues of the Soweto Marathon and the Jacaranda City Challenge but they could be on different planets
19 November 2023 - 00:00
Excitement and nervousness fill the air at FNB Stadium. Thousands of eager runners gather to take on the notoriously brutal Soweto Marathon. Amapiano music is blaring over the speakers as the MC warns runners to watch their bags. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.