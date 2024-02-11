‘Yebo gogo’ trumps ‘Hey Google’ for creativity
The inroads AI is making into creative industries such as advertising are cause for concern
11 February 2024 - 00:00
While no-one can dispute the rise in power of AI, it can never replace the human factor; the ability of creative people to conceive relevant and standout advertising campaigns. Think of “Yebo Gogo”, “Beat the Bends, “Molo Mhlobo Wami”, “It’s not inside, it’s on top!” or “Alive with Possibility” — all were built on insight, human truths and local understanding, all are the result of human creativity that AI simply can’t replicate...
