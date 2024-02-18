How the hunger strike of ’89 helped bring freedom
The strike by political prisoners at Diepkloof, which ended 35 years ago, marked a watershed in pushing the regime into talks
18 February 2024 - 00:00
On February 20 1989 I, together with Norman Ngwedzeni, the late Clifford Sedibe and few other fellow political activists, were released from detention without trial. Our release was part of an agreement reached by the clergy, led by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and the apartheid regime, led by the late minister of law & order Adriaan Vlok, following the historic hunger strike in January/February 1989. Others were released a few days earlier and more were released after us. ..
